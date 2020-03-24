All apartments in Scottsdale
12415 E LUPINE Avenue
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:49 PM

12415 E LUPINE Avenue

12415 East Lupine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12415 East Lupine Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning executive home in wonderful, small gated community. 3 bedroom plus den, 2.5 baths, 3-car epoxy tandem garage. Granite counter tops in kitchen with great Kitchen Aid appliances, double ovens, huge walk-in pantry and pullouts. Great room floor plan with gas fireplace, surround sound, finished bronze fixtures, travertine and carpet flooring. Split floor plan. Washer, dryer, water softener. T Beautiful home that shows like a model. Low maintenance backyard which is tenant's responsibility to maintain. HOA maintains front. Property Managed so 1.75% tax applies and tenant to pay in addition to stated monthly rent. Tenant to verify all schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12415 E LUPINE Avenue have any available units?
12415 E LUPINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12415 E LUPINE Avenue have?
Some of 12415 E LUPINE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12415 E LUPINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12415 E LUPINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12415 E LUPINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12415 E LUPINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12415 E LUPINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12415 E LUPINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 12415 E LUPINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12415 E LUPINE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12415 E LUPINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 12415 E LUPINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12415 E LUPINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12415 E LUPINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12415 E LUPINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12415 E LUPINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
