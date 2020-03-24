12415 E LUPINE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning executive home in wonderful, small gated community. 3 bedroom plus den, 2.5 baths, 3-car epoxy tandem garage. Granite counter tops in kitchen with great Kitchen Aid appliances, double ovens, huge walk-in pantry and pullouts. Great room floor plan with gas fireplace, surround sound, finished bronze fixtures, travertine and carpet flooring. Split floor plan. Washer, dryer, water softener. T Beautiful home that shows like a model. Low maintenance backyard which is tenant's responsibility to maintain. HOA maintains front. Property Managed so 1.75% tax applies and tenant to pay in addition to stated monthly rent. Tenant to verify all schools