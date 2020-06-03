All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
12031 N SUNDOWN Drive
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

12031 N SUNDOWN Drive

12031 North Sundown Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12031 North Sundown Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sundown Ranch Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
**Owner Prefers 4 Month Rental!* If you are looking for SHORT TERM rental, check this one out! This rare rental has a great Scottsdale locale, is on the golf course and has views of the McDowell Mountain peaks. The home has formal living spaces with view windows, a beamed ceiling, fireplace, wet bar and plantation shutters. The kitchen includes a walk-in pantry and dual wall ovens in the eat-in kitchen. Two master suites with walk-in closets. The expansive back yard boasts a built-in BBQ, pebble-finish pool and an 840 SF covered patio. This rental is GREAT for short term needs. Owner prefers a 4 month lease. As a reminder, please do not disturb the current occupant. Drive by only. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive have any available units?
12031 N SUNDOWN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive have?
Some of 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12031 N SUNDOWN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive offers parking.
Does 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive has a pool.
Does 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive have accessible units?
No, 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12031 N SUNDOWN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College