12031 N SUNDOWN Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

**Owner Prefers 4 Month Rental!* If you are looking for SHORT TERM rental, check this one out! This rare rental has a great Scottsdale locale, is on the golf course and has views of the McDowell Mountain peaks. The home has formal living spaces with view windows, a beamed ceiling, fireplace, wet bar and plantation shutters. The kitchen includes a walk-in pantry and dual wall ovens in the eat-in kitchen. Two master suites with walk-in closets. The expansive back yard boasts a built-in BBQ, pebble-finish pool and an 840 SF covered patio. This rental is GREAT for short term needs. Owner prefers a 4 month lease. As a reminder, please do not disturb the current occupant. Drive by only. Thank you!