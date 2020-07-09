11943 N 111TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

This beautiful, upgraded home offers a formal dining/living room as well as an upgraded kitchen that is open to the family room. The kitchen boasts a number of upgraded including granite countertops, a custom backsplash, and wood tile flooring. The living room features a gas fireplace and built-in shelves. The master bathroom is complete with double sinks and a separate shower and tub. The backyard is spacious and great for entertaining with a covered patio.Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key FeeSecurity Deposit (refundable) $1550Security Fee (non-refundable) $400$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per approved dog. No cats.3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin