11942 E IRONWOOD Drive

Gated community of Montana Ranch . Desirable open floor plan, spacious kitchen with top of the line details, 5-bedrooms plus large office with built-in shelving & desk, and 4 completely updated baths plus 3 car garage. Spacious lot with room for casita.. Beautiful curb appeal on a half acre lot gives plenty of space for outdoor living too! Inviting spa spills into a large pool with water feature, huge covered patio, plenty of lounging patio space and expansive grassy rear yard. A private gated community near top rated public and private schools; new BASIS charter school; Mayo Clinic, 90th St Honor Health Hospital Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland Commons and easy access to HWY 101. Montana Ranch has a community area that includes pool, tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and much more!