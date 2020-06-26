All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11942 E IRONWOOD Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

11942 E IRONWOOD Drive

11942 East Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11942 East Ironwood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Montana Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Gated community of Montana Ranch . Desirable open floor plan, spacious kitchen with top of the line details, 5-bedrooms plus large office with built-in shelving & desk, and 4 completely updated baths plus 3 car garage. Spacious lot with room for casita.. Beautiful curb appeal on a half acre lot gives plenty of space for outdoor living too! Inviting spa spills into a large pool with water feature, huge covered patio, plenty of lounging patio space and expansive grassy rear yard. A private gated community near top rated public and private schools; new BASIS charter school; Mayo Clinic, 90th St Honor Health Hospital Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland Commons and easy access to HWY 101. Montana Ranch has a community area that includes pool, tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive have any available units?
11942 E IRONWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive have?
Some of 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11942 E IRONWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11942 E IRONWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College