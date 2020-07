Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great horse Property in the Cactus Acres. 4 Acres with 8 Large Covered Stalls with Auto Waters. 2 turnouts or Pastures, Riding Arena, and covered Area for Horse Trailer.4829 sq. ft house built in 1983. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms 3 Fireplaces one in Family Room, one in Living Room, and one in the Loft. Wonderful Views of the McDowells. Ride your horse to WestWorld or to the McDowell MountainsThis Property is also forsake for $2,2000.00 MLS# 6095159