11803 N 96TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Luxury home in ''Cactus Corridor'' Gated Community! Intimate neighborhood w/million dollar estates! Sprawling 4 bedroom plus office and 3.5 baths with soaring ceilings and lots of windows to bring in the light. Fabulous split floor plan with spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, exercise room and plenty of room to spread out. Lush landscaping with a huge private backyard for entertaining. Enjoy an oversized garage with lots of storage and cabinets. Great access to shopping, amazing schools, golf close by, parks, hospitals - a great place to live! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!