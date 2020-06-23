All apartments in Scottsdale
11803 N 96TH Place
11803 N 96TH Place

11803 North 96th Place · No Longer Available
Location

11803 North 96th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Luxury home in ''Cactus Corridor'' Gated Community! Intimate neighborhood w/million dollar estates! Sprawling 4 bedroom plus office and 3.5 baths with soaring ceilings and lots of windows to bring in the light. Fabulous split floor plan with spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, exercise room and plenty of room to spread out. Lush landscaping with a huge private backyard for entertaining. Enjoy an oversized garage with lots of storage and cabinets. Great access to shopping, amazing schools, golf close by, parks, hospitals - a great place to live! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11803 N 96TH Place have any available units?
11803 N 96TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11803 N 96TH Place have?
Some of 11803 N 96TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11803 N 96TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
11803 N 96TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11803 N 96TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 11803 N 96TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11803 N 96TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 11803 N 96TH Place does offer parking.
Does 11803 N 96TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11803 N 96TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11803 N 96TH Place have a pool?
No, 11803 N 96TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 11803 N 96TH Place have accessible units?
No, 11803 N 96TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11803 N 96TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11803 N 96TH Place has units with dishwashers.
