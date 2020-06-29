11748 N 90th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly cats allowed

Located 5 minutes from Green Belt,Talking Stick, and West World with easy access to the entire Valley via 101. If furnished this is turn-key. Includes all dishware and cookware, appliances and furniture, linens etc! Huge vaulted ceiling covered patio with flat screen TV and 8-person hot tub. Side deck is open sky in winter and shade-sailed in summer. Includes high-end gas grill with granite countertop and cocktail bar! Backyard is on culdesac with mature oleanders for privacy and a gorgeous wall of flowers in Spring! Interior has many updates including all flooring and fixtures. Desert Mountain school district