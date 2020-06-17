All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:53 AM

11741 E Parkview Lane

11741 East Parkview Lane · (480) 620-5738
Location

11741 East Parkview Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2879 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
NOT FOR SALE...BOOKED Nov.2020-May 2021. Beautifully appointed & highly upgraded home comes w/all the bells & whistles! Wonderful Great room layout w/automated retractable wall of windows open to a stunning resort-like backyard with heated pool/spa, fabulous mountain views and a built-in BBQ, all for your enjoyment. Smart home w/ iPad controls located t/o the home, w/ remote controlled blinds in various rooms. All bedrooms feature king-size beds and flat screen TVs. You will appreciate the spacious south-facing backyard providing sunny days and starlit nights. Home features the ideal split floorplan and is complimented w/ luxurious furnishings & all of the creature comforts to insure your stay is memorable. Near hiking, biking, golfing + great restaurants & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11741 E Parkview Lane have any available units?
11741 E Parkview Lane has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11741 E Parkview Lane have?
Some of 11741 E Parkview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11741 E Parkview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11741 E Parkview Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11741 E Parkview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11741 E Parkview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11741 E Parkview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11741 E Parkview Lane does offer parking.
Does 11741 E Parkview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11741 E Parkview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11741 E Parkview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11741 E Parkview Lane has a pool.
Does 11741 E Parkview Lane have accessible units?
No, 11741 E Parkview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11741 E Parkview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11741 E Parkview Lane has units with dishwashers.
