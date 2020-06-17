11741 E Parkview Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

NOT FOR SALE...BOOKED Nov.2020-May 2021. Beautifully appointed & highly upgraded home comes w/all the bells & whistles! Wonderful Great room layout w/automated retractable wall of windows open to a stunning resort-like backyard with heated pool/spa, fabulous mountain views and a built-in BBQ, all for your enjoyment. Smart home w/ iPad controls located t/o the home, w/ remote controlled blinds in various rooms. All bedrooms feature king-size beds and flat screen TVs. You will appreciate the spacious south-facing backyard providing sunny days and starlit nights. Home features the ideal split floorplan and is complimented w/ luxurious furnishings & all of the creature comforts to insure your stay is memorable. Near hiking, biking, golfing + great restaurants & shopping.