Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11739 N 114TH Way
Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:08 AM

11739 N 114TH Way

11739 North 114th Way · No Longer Available
Location

11739 North 114th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Ancala

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Wonderful home in the heart of the gated of Ancala Country Club. Gorgeous fairway views with a lake and breathtaking mountain views. Walk through the front door to the main floor and note the open common area with cozy fireplace and picture windows with panoramic views all around. Any chef would love to cook in this kitchen featuring granite counters, black appliances, and island with a breakfast bar. Gorgeous master suite with attached spa like bath. Spare bedrooms with jack and jill bath and private patio access. Down the lower level is an office area, large den or extra game room, wet bar plus another spare bed and guest bath. Backyard has extended patio with built in BBQ and as well as sparkling pool and spa. Did we mention the stunning views? See for yourself, call now for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11739 N 114TH Way have any available units?
11739 N 114TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11739 N 114TH Way have?
Some of 11739 N 114TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11739 N 114TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
11739 N 114TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11739 N 114TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 11739 N 114TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11739 N 114TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 11739 N 114TH Way offers parking.
Does 11739 N 114TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11739 N 114TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11739 N 114TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 11739 N 114TH Way has a pool.
Does 11739 N 114TH Way have accessible units?
No, 11739 N 114TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11739 N 114TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11739 N 114TH Way has units with dishwashers.
