11739 N 114TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Wonderful home in the heart of the gated of Ancala Country Club. Gorgeous fairway views with a lake and breathtaking mountain views. Walk through the front door to the main floor and note the open common area with cozy fireplace and picture windows with panoramic views all around. Any chef would love to cook in this kitchen featuring granite counters, black appliances, and island with a breakfast bar. Gorgeous master suite with attached spa like bath. Spare bedrooms with jack and jill bath and private patio access. Down the lower level is an office area, large den or extra game room, wet bar plus another spare bed and guest bath. Backyard has extended patio with built in BBQ and as well as sparkling pool and spa. Did we mention the stunning views? See for yourself, call now for a showing!