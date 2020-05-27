11729 N 80TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Fabulous Mountain Views abound from this spacious home located in highly desirable Scottsdale Country Club East Nine. Watch Starfire Golf Course and the pond with fountain from your open concept updated kitchen and family room. Kitchen has expansive Granite counter tops and new black S/S refrigerator. Extra wide Halls with soaring ceilings lead into Large Spacious Rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, and closets. Home is updated with spa-like fully accessible bathrooms with custom cabinetry. Universal design, fresh interior paint, cork and tile floors, plantation shutters, epoxy coated garage floor. Amenities include gated community w/24/7 Guardhouse, tennis courts, front yard maintenance. Multiple year lease available. Rent includes landscape and pool maintenance.