Scottsdale, AZ
11729 N 80TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11729 N 80TH Place

11729 North 80th Place · No Longer Available
Location

11729 North 80th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fabulous Mountain Views abound from this spacious home located in highly desirable Scottsdale Country Club East Nine. Watch Starfire Golf Course and the pond with fountain from your open concept updated kitchen and family room. Kitchen has expansive Granite counter tops and new black S/S refrigerator. Extra wide Halls with soaring ceilings lead into Large Spacious Rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, and closets. Home is updated with spa-like fully accessible bathrooms with custom cabinetry. Universal design, fresh interior paint, cork and tile floors, plantation shutters, epoxy coated garage floor. Amenities include gated community w/24/7 Guardhouse, tennis courts, front yard maintenance. Multiple year lease available. Rent includes landscape and pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11729 N 80TH Place have any available units?
11729 N 80TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11729 N 80TH Place have?
Some of 11729 N 80TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11729 N 80TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
11729 N 80TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11729 N 80TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 11729 N 80TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11729 N 80TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 11729 N 80TH Place does offer parking.
Does 11729 N 80TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11729 N 80TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11729 N 80TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 11729 N 80TH Place has a pool.
Does 11729 N 80TH Place have accessible units?
No, 11729 N 80TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11729 N 80TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11729 N 80TH Place has units with dishwashers.
