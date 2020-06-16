11711 N 114th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous remodel in late 2019 on single-level ground floor townhouse! Brand new appliances in kitchen with quartz countertops, farm sink, gorgeous backsplash. Giant 12' slider opens to private backyard with artificial grass, amazing view of McDowell mountains and convenient walking path just beyond gate, which backs to the canal. Updated master bath has walk-in shower with glass tile accents, dual vanities, and granite counters. There are no units above or behind and an attached 2-car garage. No carpet! Convenient location to schools, restaurants, shopping and freeways, hiking and mountain biking trails. Community offers heated pool and hot tub! Amazing designer touches! Includes front yard landscape maintenance. Available 8/1/20. All furnishings included for $3200/month.