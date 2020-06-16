All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
11711 N 114th Place
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:31 AM

11711 N 114th Place

11711 North 114th Place · (602) 942-4200
Location

11711 North 114th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous remodel in late 2019 on single-level ground floor townhouse! Brand new appliances in kitchen with quartz countertops, farm sink, gorgeous backsplash. Giant 12' slider opens to private backyard with artificial grass, amazing view of McDowell mountains and convenient walking path just beyond gate, which backs to the canal. Updated master bath has walk-in shower with glass tile accents, dual vanities, and granite counters. There are no units above or behind and an attached 2-car garage. No carpet! Convenient location to schools, restaurants, shopping and freeways, hiking and mountain biking trails. Community offers heated pool and hot tub! Amazing designer touches! Includes front yard landscape maintenance. Available 8/1/20. All furnishings included for $3200/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11711 N 114th Place have any available units?
11711 N 114th Place has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11711 N 114th Place have?
Some of 11711 N 114th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11711 N 114th Place currently offering any rent specials?
11711 N 114th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11711 N 114th Place pet-friendly?
No, 11711 N 114th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11711 N 114th Place offer parking?
Yes, 11711 N 114th Place does offer parking.
Does 11711 N 114th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11711 N 114th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11711 N 114th Place have a pool?
Yes, 11711 N 114th Place has a pool.
Does 11711 N 114th Place have accessible units?
No, 11711 N 114th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11711 N 114th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11711 N 114th Place has units with dishwashers.
