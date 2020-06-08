11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub

AVAILABLE NOW! Lovely two bedroom condo centrally located in a beautifully maintained gated community! Interior updated with fresh neutral paint color throughout the home. Beautiful dark wood laminate, tile and carpet flooring. Split floor plan provides an open concept that makes it great for entertaining. Enjoy large covered patio overlooking greenbelt area with shade trees. Just a short walk to Clubhouse with Exercise Room, Pool & Spa. Condo has decorative Screen Door. Desirable location near McDowell Mountain Preserve, Talking Stick, Salt River Fields, local golf courses and lots of great restaurants and shopping. Call Tracy Blackmon, BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677