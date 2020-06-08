All apartments in Scottsdale
11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014
11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014

11680 E Sahuaro Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11680 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
AVAILABLE NOW! Lovely two bedroom condo centrally located in a beautifully maintained gated community! Interior updated with fresh neutral paint color throughout the home. Beautiful dark wood laminate, tile and carpet flooring. Split floor plan provides an open concept that makes it great for entertaining. Enjoy large covered patio overlooking greenbelt area with shade trees. Just a short walk to Clubhouse with Exercise Room, Pool & Spa. Condo has decorative Screen Door. Desirable location near McDowell Mountain Preserve, Talking Stick, Salt River Fields, local golf courses and lots of great restaurants and shopping. Call Tracy Blackmon, BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 have any available units?
11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 have?
Some of 11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 currently offering any rent specials?
11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 pet-friendly?
No, 11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 offer parking?
No, 11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 does not offer parking.
Does 11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 have a pool?
Yes, 11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 has a pool.
Does 11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 have accessible units?
No, 11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 does not have accessible units.
Does 11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11680 E Sahuaro Dr Unit 2014 does not have units with dishwashers.
