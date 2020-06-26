All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
11626 N 134TH Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

11626 N 134TH Street

11626 North 134th Street · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

11626 North 134th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 master suites plus den in main house and another bedroom and bath in separate casita. Unbelievable view property in widely kept secret hideaway community. Tuscan Villa... like new and immaculate. Slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances. in kitchen. Turreted tower upon entrance with inside courtyard. Smooth texture walls, ceiling fans, pavers, upgraded carpet, glass block shower, designer colors and trim. Guest casita has private entry off courtyard. NAOS runs along back patio with spiral staircase up to viewing deck. Low maiintenance yard. Amazing views. Stunning home in move-in condition. You will not be disappointed. Tenant to verify schools. Property managed so add 1.75% to monthly rent stated... tenant pays that tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11626 N 134TH Street have any available units?
11626 N 134TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11626 N 134TH Street have?
Some of 11626 N 134TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11626 N 134TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
11626 N 134TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11626 N 134TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 11626 N 134TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11626 N 134TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 11626 N 134TH Street offers parking.
Does 11626 N 134TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11626 N 134TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11626 N 134TH Street have a pool?
No, 11626 N 134TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 11626 N 134TH Street have accessible units?
No, 11626 N 134TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11626 N 134TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11626 N 134TH Street has units with dishwashers.
