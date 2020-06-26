11626 N 134TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautiful 2 master suites plus den in main house and another bedroom and bath in separate casita. Unbelievable view property in widely kept secret hideaway community. Tuscan Villa... like new and immaculate. Slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances. in kitchen. Turreted tower upon entrance with inside courtyard. Smooth texture walls, ceiling fans, pavers, upgraded carpet, glass block shower, designer colors and trim. Guest casita has private entry off courtyard. NAOS runs along back patio with spiral staircase up to viewing deck. Low maiintenance yard. Amazing views. Stunning home in move-in condition. You will not be disappointed. Tenant to verify schools. Property managed so add 1.75% to monthly rent stated... tenant pays that tax.