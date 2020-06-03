All apartments in Scottsdale
11599 E RAINTREE Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

11599 E RAINTREE Drive

11599 East Raintree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11599 East Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Luxury patio home in the guard gated community of Cimarron Hills in McDowell Mountain Ranch. This three bedroom two bath home has all new flooring, stainless steel appliances, laundry sink and new soft water system. Large master suite, two walk in closets, dbl sinks, and a separate tub and shower. Open floor-plan with a gas fireplace in the family room. . Entertain on the private wrap around patio complete with a built in BBQ, Spa, gas fire-pit, surround sound and spectacular views. Community pool, spa and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11599 E RAINTREE Drive have any available units?
11599 E RAINTREE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11599 E RAINTREE Drive have?
Some of 11599 E RAINTREE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11599 E RAINTREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11599 E RAINTREE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11599 E RAINTREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11599 E RAINTREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11599 E RAINTREE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11599 E RAINTREE Drive offers parking.
Does 11599 E RAINTREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11599 E RAINTREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11599 E RAINTREE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11599 E RAINTREE Drive has a pool.
Does 11599 E RAINTREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11599 E RAINTREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11599 E RAINTREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11599 E RAINTREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
