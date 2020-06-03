11599 E RAINTREE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Luxury patio home in the guard gated community of Cimarron Hills in McDowell Mountain Ranch. This three bedroom two bath home has all new flooring, stainless steel appliances, laundry sink and new soft water system. Large master suite, two walk in closets, dbl sinks, and a separate tub and shower. Open floor-plan with a gas fireplace in the family room. . Entertain on the private wrap around patio complete with a built in BBQ, Spa, gas fire-pit, surround sound and spectacular views. Community pool, spa and tennis courts.