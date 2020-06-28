All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

11564 E PARADISE Lane

11564 East Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11564 East Paradise Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
wine room
AVAILABLE JAN 1. STUNNING VIEWS and TOTAL PRIVACY. This amazing custom home is likely the HIGHEST elevation home in MMR, city lights and mtn views galore. With 2 gates required for access, you'll be assured the utmost privacy. Built by the cur owners, it includes 4 bdrms + a detached casita. Sleeps 10+, each bdrm has its own bath. Huge kitchen open to living area. S wall of house is entirely glass so great views inside and out. Neg edge pool, fire pit, dif levels and areas of outdoor space. SEVERAL children play areas, amazing outdoor space in this home. Casita is BIG and includes kitchen and bath. Beautiful DR and wine room. Main W/D on 1st floor but also a W/D in master closet. There is a 2nd floor room near master that could be used as a nursery. Master shower has a steam room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11564 E PARADISE Lane have any available units?
11564 E PARADISE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11564 E PARADISE Lane have?
Some of 11564 E PARADISE Lane's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11564 E PARADISE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11564 E PARADISE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11564 E PARADISE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11564 E PARADISE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11564 E PARADISE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11564 E PARADISE Lane offers parking.
Does 11564 E PARADISE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11564 E PARADISE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11564 E PARADISE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11564 E PARADISE Lane has a pool.
Does 11564 E PARADISE Lane have accessible units?
No, 11564 E PARADISE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11564 E PARADISE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11564 E PARADISE Lane has units with dishwashers.
