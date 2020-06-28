11564 E PARADISE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna wine room

AVAILABLE JAN 1. STUNNING VIEWS and TOTAL PRIVACY. This amazing custom home is likely the HIGHEST elevation home in MMR, city lights and mtn views galore. With 2 gates required for access, you'll be assured the utmost privacy. Built by the cur owners, it includes 4 bdrms + a detached casita. Sleeps 10+, each bdrm has its own bath. Huge kitchen open to living area. S wall of house is entirely glass so great views inside and out. Neg edge pool, fire pit, dif levels and areas of outdoor space. SEVERAL children play areas, amazing outdoor space in this home. Casita is BIG and includes kitchen and bath. Beautiful DR and wine room. Main W/D on 1st floor but also a W/D in master closet. There is a 2nd floor room near master that could be used as a nursery. Master shower has a steam room