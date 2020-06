Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental in Troon Village. 2 bedrooms, plus bunkroom/office, 2.5 baths. Nestled at the base of Troon Mountain with stunning views of open desert, magnificent boulders, and amazing pool area this home was thoroughly remodeled in 2015. With a fully furnished exterior/interior you can enjoy the beautiful weather while taking a dip in the pool/jacuzzi and enter the home for dinner by the fireplace.