11511 E CHRISTMAS CHOLLA Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Live in Troon Village today! Charming Desert Views at Troon Village home is the perfect fit w/ two bedrooms, den, two & a half baths & a two car garage. The resort style backyard has two covered patios, refreshing pool w/ waterfall grotto feature, spa, built-in barbecue & bar top, with direct views of Troon Mountain. The kitchen has a center island, built-in desk, lots of cabinet & counter space, & a breakfast nook all overlooking the family room w/ lots of natural light & a cozy fireplace. The master suite has a spacious bathroom w/ separate shower & tub, & access to the covered patio. Easy care flooring & low maintenance landscaping round out just some of this homes features. Experience the best North Scottsdale has to offer with easy access to fine dining, shopping, hiking & more!