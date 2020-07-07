All apartments in Scottsdale
11509 N 72nd Way
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:31 AM

11509 N 72nd Way

11509 North 72nd Way · No Longer Available
Location

11509 North 72nd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
This FULLY REMODELED Scottsdale home is ready for its first seasonal tenant. Located in the gated community of Sterling Place, this home has been remodeled from top to bottom. The home is fully furnished with lavish designer sofas, a king size bed in the master and two queen beds in the guest en-suite. The kitchen features top of the line appliances and a wine fridge. Enjoy the gorgeous marble stone fireplace on cooler evenings.The beautifully landscaped backyard includes a spa and water feature. A perfect spot to enjoy a glass of wine. Walk right across the street to the community swimming pool. The home is within walking distance of shops, restaurants and movie theater. All you need to do is bring your suitcase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11509 N 72nd Way have any available units?
11509 N 72nd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11509 N 72nd Way have?
Some of 11509 N 72nd Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11509 N 72nd Way currently offering any rent specials?
11509 N 72nd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11509 N 72nd Way pet-friendly?
No, 11509 N 72nd Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11509 N 72nd Way offer parking?
Yes, 11509 N 72nd Way offers parking.
Does 11509 N 72nd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11509 N 72nd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11509 N 72nd Way have a pool?
Yes, 11509 N 72nd Way has a pool.
Does 11509 N 72nd Way have accessible units?
No, 11509 N 72nd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11509 N 72nd Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11509 N 72nd Way has units with dishwashers.

