11509 N 72nd Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

This FULLY REMODELED Scottsdale home is ready for its first seasonal tenant. Located in the gated community of Sterling Place, this home has been remodeled from top to bottom. The home is fully furnished with lavish designer sofas, a king size bed in the master and two queen beds in the guest en-suite. The kitchen features top of the line appliances and a wine fridge. Enjoy the gorgeous marble stone fireplace on cooler evenings.The beautifully landscaped backyard includes a spa and water feature. A perfect spot to enjoy a glass of wine. Walk right across the street to the community swimming pool. The home is within walking distance of shops, restaurants and movie theater. All you need to do is bring your suitcase.