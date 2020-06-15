11500 E COCHISE Drive

Amenities
GORGEOUS PREMIUM LOCATION in Resort Style Gated Community. Clubhouse w/Pool Tables, Exercise Room and Media Rooms, Overlooks Resort Style Community Pool, Covered Patio overlooking manicured greenbelt. Close proximity to Pool and BBQ, Recently Remodeled throughout with tile and carpet. Spacious Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, open to Great Room w/Fireplace, Ground floor unit, Fully Furnished - May-DEC-$1,850, JAN-APR -$3,200 (UTILITIES INCLUDED ($150.00 CAP ON ELECTRIC), CABLE TV (Basic), HIGH-SPEED INTERNET/Wi-Fi