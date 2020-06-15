All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11500 E COCHISE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11500 E COCHISE Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

11500 E COCHISE Drive

11500 East Cochise Drive · (602) 571-0655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11500 East Cochise Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1037 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
GORGEOUS PREMIUM LOCATION in Resort Style Gated Community. Clubhouse w/Pool Tables, Exercise Room and Media Rooms, Overlooks Resort Style Community Pool, Covered Patio overlooking manicured greenbelt. Close proximity to Pool and BBQ, Recently Remodeled throughout with tile and carpet. Spacious Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, open to Great Room w/Fireplace, Ground floor unit, Fully Furnished - May-DEC-$1,850, JAN-APR -$3,200 (UTILITIES INCLUDED ($150.00 CAP ON ELECTRIC), CABLE TV (Basic), HIGH-SPEED INTERNET/Wi-Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11500 E COCHISE Drive have any available units?
11500 E COCHISE Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11500 E COCHISE Drive have?
Some of 11500 E COCHISE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11500 E COCHISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11500 E COCHISE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11500 E COCHISE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11500 E COCHISE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11500 E COCHISE Drive offer parking?
No, 11500 E COCHISE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11500 E COCHISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11500 E COCHISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11500 E COCHISE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11500 E COCHISE Drive has a pool.
Does 11500 E COCHISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11500 E COCHISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11500 E COCHISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11500 E COCHISE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11500 E COCHISE Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity