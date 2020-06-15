All apartments in Scottsdale
11478 N 109th Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

11478 N 109th Street

11478 North 109th Street · (602) 400-0899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11478 North 109th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
Welcome to this bright and airy, fully furnished vacation home. Enjoy Scottsdale's gorgeous weather with expansive outdoor patios including plenty of seating, a sparkling pool and firepit. Rooftop deck boasts magnificent views and a walking path winds along out the back gate. Beautiful living and dining rooms with dramatic, vaulted ceilings. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and breakfast room. Ceramic tile and wood floors throughout. Master bedroom has separate outdoor exit and Master bath boasts dual sinks and private toilet room. Minutes to restaurants, Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, hiking, T.P.C. Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, MLB Spring Training, Talking Stick Casino and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11478 N 109th Street have any available units?
11478 N 109th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11478 N 109th Street have?
Some of 11478 N 109th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11478 N 109th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11478 N 109th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11478 N 109th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11478 N 109th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11478 N 109th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11478 N 109th Street does offer parking.
Does 11478 N 109th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11478 N 109th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11478 N 109th Street have a pool?
Yes, 11478 N 109th Street has a pool.
Does 11478 N 109th Street have accessible units?
No, 11478 N 109th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11478 N 109th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11478 N 109th Street has units with dishwashers.
