11478 N 109th Street

Welcome to this bright and airy, fully furnished vacation home. Enjoy Scottsdale's gorgeous weather with expansive outdoor patios including plenty of seating, a sparkling pool and firepit. Rooftop deck boasts magnificent views and a walking path winds along out the back gate. Beautiful living and dining rooms with dramatic, vaulted ceilings. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and breakfast room. Ceramic tile and wood floors throughout. Master bedroom has separate outdoor exit and Master bath boasts dual sinks and private toilet room. Minutes to restaurants, Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, hiking, T.P.C. Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, MLB Spring Training, Talking Stick Casino and so much more!