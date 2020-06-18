All apartments in Scottsdale
11442 E Altadena Ave
11442 E Altadena Ave

11442 East Altadena Avenue · (877) 208-8776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11442 East Altadena Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled patio home in great Scottsdale location! Kitchen walls have been removed to accentuate a more spacious, open floor plan. New upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, newer appliances, fixtures and lighting! No carpet in the entire property; tile flooring in kitchen and living area. Large master suite with walk in closets and double sinks. Driveway space along with a 2 car garage; beautiful community of Adobe Ranch with a pool! Call today for easy showing! NO CATS ** ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME! ** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com ** Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11442 E Altadena Ave have any available units?
11442 E Altadena Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11442 E Altadena Ave have?
Some of 11442 E Altadena Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11442 E Altadena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11442 E Altadena Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11442 E Altadena Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11442 E Altadena Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11442 E Altadena Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11442 E Altadena Ave does offer parking.
Does 11442 E Altadena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11442 E Altadena Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11442 E Altadena Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11442 E Altadena Ave has a pool.
Does 11442 E Altadena Ave have accessible units?
No, 11442 E Altadena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11442 E Altadena Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11442 E Altadena Ave has units with dishwashers.
