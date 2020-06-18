11442 E Altadena Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled patio home in great Scottsdale location! Kitchen walls have been removed to accentuate a more spacious, open floor plan. New upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, newer appliances, fixtures and lighting! No carpet in the entire property; tile flooring in kitchen and living area. Large master suite with walk in closets and double sinks. Driveway space along with a 2 car garage; beautiful community of Adobe Ranch with a pool! Call today for easy showing! NO CATS ** ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME! ** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com ** Lessee to verify all information