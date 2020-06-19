All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11435 E Quartz Rock Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11435 E Quartz Rock Road
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:20 PM

11435 E Quartz Rock Road

11435 East Quartz Rock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11435 East Quartz Rock Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
YOUR PRIVATE DESERT OASIS in this TROON VILLAGE FURNISHED RENTAL! Luxurious Arizona Resort style living with Stunning Views of Troon Mtn and backyard open to lush desert common area with Boulder outcroppings. Entertainer's Backyard complete with heated Waterfall Pool, Built-In Gas BBQ, Gas Beehive Fireplace, Pergola Seating Area. Gorgeous & meticulous home interior includes recently remodeled Custom Gourmet Kitchen, Stacked Stone gas fireplace and faux wood beams, Plantation Shutters throughout. 2nd bedroom has ensuite. This home is furnished with an artist's touch and fully appointed with household items ready for you to move-in & enjoy. CLOSE TO HIKING, BIKING, RESTAURANTS, GOLFING, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11435 E Quartz Rock Road have any available units?
11435 E Quartz Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11435 E Quartz Rock Road have?
Some of 11435 E Quartz Rock Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11435 E Quartz Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
11435 E Quartz Rock Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11435 E Quartz Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 11435 E Quartz Rock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11435 E Quartz Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 11435 E Quartz Rock Road does offer parking.
Does 11435 E Quartz Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11435 E Quartz Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11435 E Quartz Rock Road have a pool?
Yes, 11435 E Quartz Rock Road has a pool.
Does 11435 E Quartz Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 11435 E Quartz Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11435 E Quartz Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11435 E Quartz Rock Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College