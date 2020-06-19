11435 E Quartz Rock Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

YOUR PRIVATE DESERT OASIS in this TROON VILLAGE FURNISHED RENTAL! Luxurious Arizona Resort style living with Stunning Views of Troon Mtn and backyard open to lush desert common area with Boulder outcroppings. Entertainer's Backyard complete with heated Waterfall Pool, Built-In Gas BBQ, Gas Beehive Fireplace, Pergola Seating Area. Gorgeous & meticulous home interior includes recently remodeled Custom Gourmet Kitchen, Stacked Stone gas fireplace and faux wood beams, Plantation Shutters throughout. 2nd bedroom has ensuite. This home is furnished with an artist's touch and fully appointed with household items ready for you to move-in & enjoy. CLOSE TO HIKING, BIKING, RESTAURANTS, GOLFING, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT!