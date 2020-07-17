All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 14 2020

11410 E MISSION Lane

11410 East Mission Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11410 East Mission Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This beautiful house is in the highly desired guard-gated Stonegate community, The Regent subdivision. The 4 Bed., 3 bath., PLUS a separate office home has a master with two walk-in closets, and a fully renovated bathroom with 2 separate sinks, a soaking tub, marble walls and floors. Kitchen features granite counter tops, gas cooktop, two ovens, a Sub Zero refrigerator, a pantry, and an island. Breakfast area opens to the FR with a fireplace and a bar. Sit and relax in the large stone floor patio and enjoy the view of the quiet resort like backyard with mature trees, a pool, a spa and a built-in BBQ area. The three car garage includes an extra storage room. Community offers tennis and pickle ball courts, children playground, walking trails, heated pool, spa, social activities and events

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11410 E MISSION Lane have any available units?
11410 E MISSION Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11410 E MISSION Lane have?
Some of 11410 E MISSION Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11410 E MISSION Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11410 E MISSION Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11410 E MISSION Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11410 E MISSION Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11410 E MISSION Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11410 E MISSION Lane offers parking.
Does 11410 E MISSION Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11410 E MISSION Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11410 E MISSION Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11410 E MISSION Lane has a pool.
Does 11410 E MISSION Lane have accessible units?
No, 11410 E MISSION Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11410 E MISSION Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11410 E MISSION Lane has units with dishwashers.
