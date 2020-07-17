11410 E MISSION Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

This beautiful house is in the highly desired guard-gated Stonegate community, The Regent subdivision. The 4 Bed., 3 bath., PLUS a separate office home has a master with two walk-in closets, and a fully renovated bathroom with 2 separate sinks, a soaking tub, marble walls and floors. Kitchen features granite counter tops, gas cooktop, two ovens, a Sub Zero refrigerator, a pantry, and an island. Breakfast area opens to the FR with a fireplace and a bar. Sit and relax in the large stone floor patio and enjoy the view of the quiet resort like backyard with mature trees, a pool, a spa and a built-in BBQ area. The three car garage includes an extra storage room. Community offers tennis and pickle ball courts, children playground, walking trails, heated pool, spa, social activities and events