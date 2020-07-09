All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:20 PM

11400 N 94th Street

11400 North 94th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11400 North 94th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
FURNISHED impressive and spacious move in ready 3rd level penthouse condo in security building with elevator in gated community. The unit is tastefully furnished with upscale amenities including vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Bathrms with granite vanities, upgraded lighting, glass french doors on den, plantation shutters, washer/dryer. Spacious bedrooms include a master bathrm with ensuite jacuzzi tub. Balcony overlooks pool and common area. Third floor units are rare and offer privacy and code restrictions plus their own billiard room. Underground parking. Community amenities include clubhouse, 4 pools & workout facility. Jan-March $4200 & 6 mos $3800 include utilities & internet, $1995 long term - no utilities/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11400 N 94th Street have any available units?
11400 N 94th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11400 N 94th Street have?
Some of 11400 N 94th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11400 N 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11400 N 94th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11400 N 94th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11400 N 94th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11400 N 94th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11400 N 94th Street offers parking.
Does 11400 N 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11400 N 94th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11400 N 94th Street have a pool?
Yes, 11400 N 94th Street has a pool.
Does 11400 N 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 11400 N 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11400 N 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11400 N 94th Street has units with dishwashers.

