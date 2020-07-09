11400 N 94th Street

Amenities

FURNISHED impressive and spacious move in ready 3rd level penthouse condo in security building with elevator in gated community. The unit is tastefully furnished with upscale amenities including vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Bathrms with granite vanities, upgraded lighting, glass french doors on den, plantation shutters, washer/dryer. Spacious bedrooms include a master bathrm with ensuite jacuzzi tub. Balcony overlooks pool and common area. Third floor units are rare and offer privacy and code restrictions plus their own billiard room. Underground parking. Community amenities include clubhouse, 4 pools & workout facility. Jan-March $4200 & 6 mos $3800 include utilities & internet, $1995 long term - no utilities/internet.