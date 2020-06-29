11333 N 92ND Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome Home to Arizona Luxury living at its finest. This Stunning Scottsdale furnished rental Town-Home is one of a kind. A rare end unit with two private balconies with McDowel Mountain views. A complete remodel with contemporary-rustic finishes. New Everything from the ground up, New Wood Floors, New Interior Fixtures, Baseboard, & Paint, and State of the Art Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. New Quartz Counter-tops throughout. This property is centrally located close to everything. Located Less than 10 minutes from Kierland Commons, TPC (Waste Management Open) golf course, Barrett Jackson Auto Show, Salt River spring training baseball complex, talking stick casino and much more. This incredible property will not last long. Book your Arizona paradise getaway!