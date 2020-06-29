All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
11333 N 92ND Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:22 AM

11333 N 92ND Street

11333 North 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

11333 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome Home to Arizona Luxury living at its finest. This Stunning Scottsdale furnished rental Town-Home is one of a kind. A rare end unit with two private balconies with McDowel Mountain views. A complete remodel with contemporary-rustic finishes. New Everything from the ground up, New Wood Floors, New Interior Fixtures, Baseboard, & Paint, and State of the Art Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. New Quartz Counter-tops throughout. This property is centrally located close to everything. Located Less than 10 minutes from Kierland Commons, TPC (Waste Management Open) golf course, Barrett Jackson Auto Show, Salt River spring training baseball complex, talking stick casino and much more. This incredible property will not last long. Book your Arizona paradise getaway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11333 N 92ND Street have any available units?
11333 N 92ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11333 N 92ND Street have?
Some of 11333 N 92ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11333 N 92ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
11333 N 92ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11333 N 92ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 11333 N 92ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11333 N 92ND Street offer parking?
No, 11333 N 92ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 11333 N 92ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11333 N 92ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11333 N 92ND Street have a pool?
No, 11333 N 92ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 11333 N 92ND Street have accessible units?
No, 11333 N 92ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11333 N 92ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11333 N 92ND Street has units with dishwashers.
