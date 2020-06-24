All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11326 E HELM Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11326 E HELM Drive
Last updated May 19 2019 at 1:52 PM

11326 E HELM Drive

11326 East Helm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11326 East Helm Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Fully Furnished, water,gas,internet,cable, HOA Fees included. Tenant pays electric. Prefer 10 month lease, property leased for 2 months next year March and April. Less expensive than apartments in Scottsdale with all utilities included. City and Mountain views, close to Hiking Trails at end of cul-de-sac Outdoor BBQ. Quite neighborhood perfect for empty nesters. Lessor would like a lease but would consider 8 or 9 month lease. Community has Pool and Tennis courts. Hoa pays and controls irrigation and landscape maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11326 E HELM Drive have any available units?
11326 E HELM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11326 E HELM Drive have?
Some of 11326 E HELM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11326 E HELM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11326 E HELM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11326 E HELM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11326 E HELM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11326 E HELM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11326 E HELM Drive offers parking.
Does 11326 E HELM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11326 E HELM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11326 E HELM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11326 E HELM Drive has a pool.
Does 11326 E HELM Drive have accessible units?
No, 11326 E HELM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11326 E HELM Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11326 E HELM Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College