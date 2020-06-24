11326 E HELM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Fully Furnished, water,gas,internet,cable, HOA Fees included. Tenant pays electric. Prefer 10 month lease, property leased for 2 months next year March and April. Less expensive than apartments in Scottsdale with all utilities included. City and Mountain views, close to Hiking Trails at end of cul-de-sac Outdoor BBQ. Quite neighborhood perfect for empty nesters. Lessor would like a lease but would consider 8 or 9 month lease. Community has Pool and Tennis courts. Hoa pays and controls irrigation and landscape maintenance.