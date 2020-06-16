11296 E DESERT TROON Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Looking for a beautiful home with breathtaking views? Look no further-this home is a perfect get away to enjoy some golf at Troon or various other courses nearby or get outside & do some hiking at Pinnacle Peak, Tom's Thumb, or McDowell mountains. Enjoy a multitude of great restaurants & entertainment in the surrounding Scottsdale area. Home features 3 bedrooms all with adjoining baths & an ofice which sleeps 2. This home is an entertainer's dream w pool, water feature, hot tub, built in BBQ all w expansive mountain views or relax out front with a firepit & majestic views of Troon Mtn. Beautifully furnished home & lease includes pool & garden services, housekeeping, etc.. Floorplan accommodates various lifestyles so you will feel right at home whether formal or informal. The home has a large kitchen w Viking gas range, pantry, sit up counter, separate bar area, large laundry room, cozy family space with fireplace & a living area. Spacious Master features 2 way fireplace, pool access, sitting area, separate jetted tub & walk in shower & 2 separate vanities. Oversized 3 car garage for your toys. Pack your bags & you can enjoy all this home & area have to offer. Minimum 6 month lease period per HOA.