All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11296 E DESERT TROON Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

11296 E DESERT TROON Lane

11296 East Desert Troon Lane · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11296 East Desert Troon Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3319 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Looking for a beautiful home with breathtaking views? Look no further-this home is a perfect get away to enjoy some golf at Troon or various other courses nearby or get outside & do some hiking at Pinnacle Peak, Tom's Thumb, or McDowell mountains. Enjoy a multitude of great restaurants & entertainment in the surrounding Scottsdale area. Home features 3 bedrooms all with adjoining baths & an ofice which sleeps 2. This home is an entertainer's dream w pool, water feature, hot tub, built in BBQ all w expansive mountain views or relax out front with a firepit & majestic views of Troon Mtn. Beautifully furnished home & lease includes pool & garden services, housekeeping, etc.. Floorplan accommodates various lifestyles so you will feel right at home whether formal or informal. The home has a large kitchen w Viking gas range, pantry, sit up counter, separate bar area, large laundry room, cozy family space with fireplace & a living area. Spacious Master features 2 way fireplace, pool access, sitting area, separate jetted tub & walk in shower & 2 separate vanities. Oversized 3 car garage for your toys. Pack your bags & you can enjoy all this home & area have to offer. Minimum 6 month lease period per HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane have any available units?
11296 E DESERT TROON Lane has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane have?
Some of 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11296 E DESERT TROON Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane does offer parking.
Does 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane has a pool.
Does 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane have accessible units?
No, 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11296 E DESERT TROON Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity