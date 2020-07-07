All apartments in Scottsdale
11285 E HELM Drive

11285 East Helm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11285 East Helm Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning high-end rental originally designed for personal use. Enter through the custom made iron front door into the Great Room with a 60'' gas fireplace as well as 15ft accordion door that opens to the extended limestone patio w/expansive Mountain and City light views. Inside you'll find Custom Italian cabinets, European oak flooring in all traffic areas, Quartz counters, Miele dishwasher & refrigerator and Wolf cooktop, oven and microwave, newer LG washer & dryer. Bathrooms have German fixtures as well as Carrera marble. Contemporary high end furnishings, custom LED lighting, Ultra High Def TV's, motorized window coverings, solid core doors are just some of the features that make this the perfect rental! Pull out sofa in office for additional Guest Bedroom. Pristine Garage with .. custom cabinetry also included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11285 E HELM Drive have any available units?
11285 E HELM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11285 E HELM Drive have?
Some of 11285 E HELM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11285 E HELM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11285 E HELM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11285 E HELM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11285 E HELM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11285 E HELM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11285 E HELM Drive offers parking.
Does 11285 E HELM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11285 E HELM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11285 E HELM Drive have a pool?
No, 11285 E HELM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11285 E HELM Drive have accessible units?
No, 11285 E HELM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11285 E HELM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11285 E HELM Drive has units with dishwashers.

