11285 E HELM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning high-end rental originally designed for personal use. Enter through the custom made iron front door into the Great Room with a 60'' gas fireplace as well as 15ft accordion door that opens to the extended limestone patio w/expansive Mountain and City light views. Inside you'll find Custom Italian cabinets, European oak flooring in all traffic areas, Quartz counters, Miele dishwasher & refrigerator and Wolf cooktop, oven and microwave, newer LG washer & dryer. Bathrooms have German fixtures as well as Carrera marble. Contemporary high end furnishings, custom LED lighting, Ultra High Def TV's, motorized window coverings, solid core doors are just some of the features that make this the perfect rental! Pull out sofa in office for additional Guest Bedroom. Pristine Garage with .. custom cabinetry also included!