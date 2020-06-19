All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

11157 E MESQUITE Drive

11157 East Mesquite Drive · (480) 235-2776
Location

11157 East Mesquite Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4727 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spectacular PRIVATE custom contemporary home located in the private guard gated community of Desert Mountain. Wall of glass, steel beams, custom cabinetry and natural stone flooring are just some of the exquisite features of this home. Outdoors enjoy the large pool and hot tub, gas grill, dining are, 2 gas fireplaces and gas fire pit all with a spectacular views of the mountains and valley below. All bedrooms feature en-suite baths and king beds. Office area with two working stations. Desert Mountain amenities are for members and members guest only. Current remodel to be completed this summer with additional photos to follow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11157 E MESQUITE Drive have any available units?
11157 E MESQUITE Drive has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11157 E MESQUITE Drive have?
Some of 11157 E MESQUITE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11157 E MESQUITE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11157 E MESQUITE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11157 E MESQUITE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11157 E MESQUITE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11157 E MESQUITE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11157 E MESQUITE Drive does offer parking.
Does 11157 E MESQUITE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11157 E MESQUITE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11157 E MESQUITE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11157 E MESQUITE Drive has a pool.
Does 11157 E MESQUITE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11157 E MESQUITE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11157 E MESQUITE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11157 E MESQUITE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
