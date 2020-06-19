11157 E MESQUITE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool fire pit hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Spectacular PRIVATE custom contemporary home located in the private guard gated community of Desert Mountain. Wall of glass, steel beams, custom cabinetry and natural stone flooring are just some of the exquisite features of this home. Outdoors enjoy the large pool and hot tub, gas grill, dining are, 2 gas fireplaces and gas fire pit all with a spectacular views of the mountains and valley below. All bedrooms feature en-suite baths and king beds. Office area with two working stations. Desert Mountain amenities are for members and members guest only. Current remodel to be completed this summer with additional photos to follow.