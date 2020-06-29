All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
11135 E MIRASOL Circle
11135 E MIRASOL Circle

11135 East Mirasol Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11135 East Mirasol Circle, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A spectacular updated home nestled in the exclusive prestigious 100-Hills guard gated community of McDowell Mountain Ranch. It's remodeled with high-end structural updates: owned solar, new roof, custom garage doors, motorized solar shades, high-end energy efficient variable speed AC and more. Great for entertaining with only one neighbor, a resort style backyard featuring a negative edge pool, water feature, pergola, two elegant patio areas to enjoy gorgeous mountain views, a gourmet kitchen and great room for large social gatherings, grand master with a beautifully designed shower and tub, a professional office and two additional bedrooms and a play area. A beautiful home in an amazing Scottsdale location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11135 E MIRASOL Circle have any available units?
11135 E MIRASOL Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11135 E MIRASOL Circle have?
Some of 11135 E MIRASOL Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11135 E MIRASOL Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11135 E MIRASOL Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11135 E MIRASOL Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11135 E MIRASOL Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11135 E MIRASOL Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11135 E MIRASOL Circle offers parking.
Does 11135 E MIRASOL Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11135 E MIRASOL Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11135 E MIRASOL Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11135 E MIRASOL Circle has a pool.
Does 11135 E MIRASOL Circle have accessible units?
No, 11135 E MIRASOL Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11135 E MIRASOL Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11135 E MIRASOL Circle has units with dishwashers.

