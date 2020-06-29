11135 E MIRASOL Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

A spectacular updated home nestled in the exclusive prestigious 100-Hills guard gated community of McDowell Mountain Ranch. It's remodeled with high-end structural updates: owned solar, new roof, custom garage doors, motorized solar shades, high-end energy efficient variable speed AC and more. Great for entertaining with only one neighbor, a resort style backyard featuring a negative edge pool, water feature, pergola, two elegant patio areas to enjoy gorgeous mountain views, a gourmet kitchen and great room for large social gatherings, grand master with a beautifully designed shower and tub, a professional office and two additional bedrooms and a play area. A beautiful home in an amazing Scottsdale location.