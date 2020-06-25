All apartments in Scottsdale
11135 E GREENWAY Road
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:34 AM

11135 E GREENWAY Road

11135 East Greenway Road · No Longer Available
Location

11135 East Greenway Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous semi-custom home w/designer features. 4 BR, 3.5BA, open plan. Tremendous Views!! Chef's kitchen with tons of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, brand new fridge, granite, large walk-in pantry, breakfast bar/island, open to spacious family room with dual sided FP! Living and dining room are elegant, casual. Saline pool, spa, play area, built-in BBQ island and automatic retractable awning on large patio. Designer lighting, custom paint, travertine floors. CAT 5 and Network wiring, R/O, water softener an so much more! Private yard with mountain, city lights and spectacular sunsets in the desirable McDowell Mtn. Ranch guard gates subdivision. Community pools, tennis courts, biking and hiking paths. Near 101 and restaurants, great location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11135 E GREENWAY Road have any available units?
11135 E GREENWAY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11135 E GREENWAY Road have?
Some of 11135 E GREENWAY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11135 E GREENWAY Road currently offering any rent specials?
11135 E GREENWAY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11135 E GREENWAY Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11135 E GREENWAY Road is pet friendly.
Does 11135 E GREENWAY Road offer parking?
Yes, 11135 E GREENWAY Road offers parking.
Does 11135 E GREENWAY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11135 E GREENWAY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11135 E GREENWAY Road have a pool?
Yes, 11135 E GREENWAY Road has a pool.
Does 11135 E GREENWAY Road have accessible units?
No, 11135 E GREENWAY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11135 E GREENWAY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11135 E GREENWAY Road has units with dishwashers.
