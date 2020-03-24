All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11118 E TAMARISK Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11118 E TAMARISK Way
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

11118 E TAMARISK Way

11118 East Tamarisk Way · (480) 776-9958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11118 East Tamarisk Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
A beautiful and private home located in the community of Desert Mountain. The large master bedroom is split from the 2 ensuite guest bedrooms in the main home. The separate guest house with family room, bedroom, and full bath is located just out the back doors near the swimming pool. The full set of sliding glass doors, from the main house open to expansive outdoor living. The bar opens to the covered patio with seating, built-in BBQ, pool, hot tube, and fire pit. High-end finishes and furnishings complete this is a wonderful home making it an both comfortable and luxurious. The indoor-outdoor living allows for amazing entertaining and/or peaceful relaxing. An incredible Scottsdale getaway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11118 E TAMARISK Way have any available units?
11118 E TAMARISK Way has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11118 E TAMARISK Way have?
Some of 11118 E TAMARISK Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11118 E TAMARISK Way currently offering any rent specials?
11118 E TAMARISK Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11118 E TAMARISK Way pet-friendly?
No, 11118 E TAMARISK Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11118 E TAMARISK Way offer parking?
Yes, 11118 E TAMARISK Way does offer parking.
Does 11118 E TAMARISK Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11118 E TAMARISK Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11118 E TAMARISK Way have a pool?
Yes, 11118 E TAMARISK Way has a pool.
Does 11118 E TAMARISK Way have accessible units?
No, 11118 E TAMARISK Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11118 E TAMARISK Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11118 E TAMARISK Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11118 E TAMARISK Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity