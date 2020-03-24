11118 E TAMARISK Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

A beautiful and private home located in the community of Desert Mountain. The large master bedroom is split from the 2 ensuite guest bedrooms in the main home. The separate guest house with family room, bedroom, and full bath is located just out the back doors near the swimming pool. The full set of sliding glass doors, from the main house open to expansive outdoor living. The bar opens to the covered patio with seating, built-in BBQ, pool, hot tube, and fire pit. High-end finishes and furnishings complete this is a wonderful home making it an both comfortable and luxurious. The indoor-outdoor living allows for amazing entertaining and/or peaceful relaxing. An incredible Scottsdale getaway!