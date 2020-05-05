11108 N 129TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOUNTAIN VIEWS - PRIVACY BACKS TO NAOS -4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 3 car garage. Generous sized bedrooms, oversized master bedroom features with a fireplace sitting area and wet bar. Step outside from master to private balcony overlooking McDowell Mountains. The Kitchen has quartz countertops, center island, stainless appliances and wine cooler. Amazing view from the kitchen overlooking the valley and the Pebble Tec Pool w/Fountain. This Entertainer's delight has a private yard, covered patio, grassy play area, fruit trees, stamped concrete pool decking, 2 built-in BBQ's, and a side yard perfect for a dog run. Minutes from Hwy 101, Rio Montana Park, Mayo Clinic, Basis School, Hiking & Shopping