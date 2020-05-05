All apartments in Scottsdale
11108 N 129TH Way
11108 N 129TH Way

11108 North 129th Way · No Longer Available
Location

11108 North 129th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOUNTAIN VIEWS - PRIVACY BACKS TO NAOS -4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 3 car garage. Generous sized bedrooms, oversized master bedroom features with a fireplace sitting area and wet bar. Step outside from master to private balcony overlooking McDowell Mountains. The Kitchen has quartz countertops, center island, stainless appliances and wine cooler. Amazing view from the kitchen overlooking the valley and the Pebble Tec Pool w/Fountain. This Entertainer's delight has a private yard, covered patio, grassy play area, fruit trees, stamped concrete pool decking, 2 built-in BBQ's, and a side yard perfect for a dog run. Minutes from Hwy 101, Rio Montana Park, Mayo Clinic, Basis School, Hiking & Shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

