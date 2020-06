11095 E HONEY MESQUITE Drive

Amenities

BRIGHT, OPEN SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH NEW BERBER CARPET THROUGHOUT. THREE FIREPLACES, GRANITE TILE & COUNTERS IN KITCHEN. IN-GROUND SPA AND BOULDER WATER FEATURE FALL INTO BEAUTIFUL PEBBLE-TEC POOL. ELEVATED LOT WITH TERRIFIC VIEWS OF THE VALLEY, MOUNTAINS, SUNSETS & LIGHTS!! THIS IS A SHORT TERM LISTING.DESERT MOUNTAIN AMENITIES FOR MEMBERS ONLY. $7500/2650/450 NOV-APR. $6000/2150/360 MAY,OCT. $4500/1650/275 JUNE-SEPT. Gas and/or electric caps will apply. Beds: 2 Kings. For non DM property owners or residents, leases must be 30 days or longer.