11092 E SAHUARO Drive

**Your family will love this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a refreshing pool. Big Living room with a real wood burning fireplace. Gorgeous master with a french door exit. One of the bedrooms has been converted to an office. The new wood floors in Master and carpet and tile throughout. Recent improvements include new A/C, furnace, and water heater units plus paint in and out. Very private lot with no HOA. Great rental in top Scottsdale school district! ******REALLY GOOD VALUE*********Landlord will pay for pool service.