All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11092 E SAHUARO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11092 E SAHUARO Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

11092 E SAHUARO Drive

11092 East Sahuaro Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11092 East Sahuaro Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**Your family will love this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a refreshing pool. Big Living room with a real wood burning fireplace. Gorgeous master with a french door exit. One of the bedrooms has been converted to an office. The new wood floors in Master and carpet and tile throughout. Recent improvements include new A/C, furnace, and water heater units plus paint in and out. Very private lot with no HOA. Great rental in top Scottsdale school district! ******REALLY GOOD VALUE*********Landlord will pay for pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11092 E SAHUARO Drive have any available units?
11092 E SAHUARO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11092 E SAHUARO Drive have?
Some of 11092 E SAHUARO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11092 E SAHUARO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11092 E SAHUARO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11092 E SAHUARO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11092 E SAHUARO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11092 E SAHUARO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11092 E SAHUARO Drive offers parking.
Does 11092 E SAHUARO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11092 E SAHUARO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11092 E SAHUARO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11092 E SAHUARO Drive has a pool.
Does 11092 E SAHUARO Drive have accessible units?
No, 11092 E SAHUARO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11092 E SAHUARO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11092 E SAHUARO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College