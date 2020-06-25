All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

11052 E JASMINE Drive

11052 East Jasmine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11052 East Jasmine Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Extraordinary home in desirable McDowell Mountain Ranch! Boasting superior-quality construction & outstanding finishes. Impressive open living & dining areas complimented by gorgeous hardwood & tile flooring, custom cabinetry, elegant lighting & fireplace. Soaring ceilings & massive windows provide plenty of natural light & breathtaking MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Split floor plan offers a grand master suite w/2 walk in closets & a spa-worthy bath. On the other side a private over sized Bonus room next to the two large en-suite bedrooms w/walk in closets. Step outside to your private oasis that rivals area resorts with majestic mountain views, refreshing pool w/grotto, water slide, & spa, Ramada and a relaxing covered patio. Enjoy it all & save money w/Solar Panels installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11052 E JASMINE Drive have any available units?
11052 E JASMINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11052 E JASMINE Drive have?
Some of 11052 E JASMINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11052 E JASMINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11052 E JASMINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11052 E JASMINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11052 E JASMINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11052 E JASMINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11052 E JASMINE Drive offers parking.
Does 11052 E JASMINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11052 E JASMINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11052 E JASMINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11052 E JASMINE Drive has a pool.
Does 11052 E JASMINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11052 E JASMINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11052 E JASMINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11052 E JASMINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
