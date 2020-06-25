11052 E JASMINE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Extraordinary home in desirable McDowell Mountain Ranch! Boasting superior-quality construction & outstanding finishes. Impressive open living & dining areas complimented by gorgeous hardwood & tile flooring, custom cabinetry, elegant lighting & fireplace. Soaring ceilings & massive windows provide plenty of natural light & breathtaking MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Split floor plan offers a grand master suite w/2 walk in closets & a spa-worthy bath. On the other side a private over sized Bonus room next to the two large en-suite bedrooms w/walk in closets. Step outside to your private oasis that rivals area resorts with majestic mountain views, refreshing pool w/grotto, water slide, & spa, Ramada and a relaxing covered patio. Enjoy it all & save money w/Solar Panels installed.