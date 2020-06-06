All apartments in Scottsdale
11036 N 129TH Way
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:14 AM

11036 N 129TH Way

11036 North 129th Way · (480) 862-2154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11036 North 129th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Wonderful Large 5bedroom 3.5baths pool home- Private back yard backing to open wash with fabulous Mcdowell Mountain Views. Large Fenced Pool with Heated Spa All appliances-Eat-in kitchen, granite tile counters with walk-in pantry. New carpet - 3 fireplaces - Master Bedroom is downstairs w/fireplac - lg walk-in closet, separate tub with snail shower and dual sinks. Fireplace in Family room w/wet bar. Upstairs features Lg. Bonus Rm w/fireplace -plus walk out balcony to enjoy those evening city lights, mountain views and sunsets.4 oversized bedrooms one features private bathroom. Home is on cul de sac- Yard and Pool service Included. Walk to Rio Montana Park plus schools are minutes away. Close to Mayo Hospital, Hiking Trails and close to Hwy 101.Close to Basis.Thank you for showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11036 N 129TH Way have any available units?
11036 N 129TH Way has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11036 N 129TH Way have?
Some of 11036 N 129TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11036 N 129TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
11036 N 129TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11036 N 129TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 11036 N 129TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11036 N 129TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 11036 N 129TH Way does offer parking.
Does 11036 N 129TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11036 N 129TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11036 N 129TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 11036 N 129TH Way has a pool.
Does 11036 N 129TH Way have accessible units?
No, 11036 N 129TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11036 N 129TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11036 N 129TH Way has units with dishwashers.
