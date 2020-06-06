11036 N 129TH Way

Amenities

Wonderful Large 5bedroom 3.5baths pool home- Private back yard backing to open wash with fabulous Mcdowell Mountain Views. Large Fenced Pool with Heated Spa All appliances-Eat-in kitchen, granite tile counters with walk-in pantry. New carpet - 3 fireplaces - Master Bedroom is downstairs w/fireplac - lg walk-in closet, separate tub with snail shower and dual sinks. Fireplace in Family room w/wet bar. Upstairs features Lg. Bonus Rm w/fireplace -plus walk out balcony to enjoy those evening city lights, mountain views and sunsets.4 oversized bedrooms one features private bathroom. Home is on cul de sac- Yard and Pool service Included. Walk to Rio Montana Park plus schools are minutes away. Close to Mayo Hospital, Hiking Trails and close to Hwy 101.Close to Basis.Thank you for showing