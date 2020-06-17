All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11011 E TAMARISK Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11011 E TAMARISK Way
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

11011 E TAMARISK Way

11011 East Tamarisk Way · (480) 266-7557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11011 East Tamarisk Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5583 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Authentic Southwestern architecture meets indigenous Pueblo- styling to create this sophisticated home designed by Alan Tafoya and built by Shiloh Custom Homes. Dramatic curvilinear walls, copper eaves and a lagoon stream that spills into the negative edge pool are visible from inside through floor length butt glazed windows. This home offers spectacular city light, sunset, mountain and golf course views. The spacious floor plan offers privacy and convenience. The kitchen offers casual dining, kiva fireplace, access to outside grilling and dining, and the formal dining room. The theater room converts easily to a 4th ensuite bedroom, while the separate office is equipped with a murphy bed to provide the flexibility of having 5 bedrooms. The cascading hillside design provides an elevator for access from the garage to the living areas with the push of a button. Extra large storage area and laundry. A Golf or Lifestyle Membership is available through the Desert Mountain Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11011 E TAMARISK Way have any available units?
11011 E TAMARISK Way has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11011 E TAMARISK Way have?
Some of 11011 E TAMARISK Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11011 E TAMARISK Way currently offering any rent specials?
11011 E TAMARISK Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11011 E TAMARISK Way pet-friendly?
No, 11011 E TAMARISK Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11011 E TAMARISK Way offer parking?
Yes, 11011 E TAMARISK Way does offer parking.
Does 11011 E TAMARISK Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11011 E TAMARISK Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11011 E TAMARISK Way have a pool?
Yes, 11011 E TAMARISK Way has a pool.
Does 11011 E TAMARISK Way have accessible units?
No, 11011 E TAMARISK Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11011 E TAMARISK Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11011 E TAMARISK Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11011 E TAMARISK Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity