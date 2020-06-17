11011 E TAMARISK Way

Amenities

Authentic Southwestern architecture meets indigenous Pueblo- styling to create this sophisticated home designed by Alan Tafoya and built by Shiloh Custom Homes. Dramatic curvilinear walls, copper eaves and a lagoon stream that spills into the negative edge pool are visible from inside through floor length butt glazed windows. This home offers spectacular city light, sunset, mountain and golf course views. The spacious floor plan offers privacy and convenience. The kitchen offers casual dining, kiva fireplace, access to outside grilling and dining, and the formal dining room. The theater room converts easily to a 4th ensuite bedroom, while the separate office is equipped with a murphy bed to provide the flexibility of having 5 bedrooms. The cascading hillside design provides an elevator for access from the garage to the living areas with the push of a button. Extra large storage area and laundry. A Golf or Lifestyle Membership is available through the Desert Mountain Club.