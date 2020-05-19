All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11 SPUR Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11 SPUR Circle
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:15 PM

11 SPUR Circle

11 Spur Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11 Spur Cir, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home sweet home in Scottsdale is the one for you! When you enter through the front door, gorgeous flooring will lead you throughout the house. In the eat in kitchen, create a culinary delight at the large center island while using the stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom cabinets. Relax in the family room while enjoying your guests' company! All of the bedrooms include ceiling fans, and large picture windows that bring in natural lighting. The master bedroom has a separate exit to the backyard patio, and an en-suite with a walk in shower, and a double sink vanity. Sit under the pergola in the backyard while enjoying a refreshing beverage, or bring your imagination to life and create a resort style backyard! Come and see this house today! Before it is too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 SPUR Circle have any available units?
11 SPUR Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 SPUR Circle have?
Some of 11 SPUR Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 SPUR Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11 SPUR Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 SPUR Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11 SPUR Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11 SPUR Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11 SPUR Circle offers parking.
Does 11 SPUR Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 SPUR Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 SPUR Circle have a pool?
No, 11 SPUR Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11 SPUR Circle have accessible units?
No, 11 SPUR Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11 SPUR Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 SPUR Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsScottsdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College