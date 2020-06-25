10975 E Turnberry Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Breathtaking panoramic views of Pinnacle Peak Mountain, the City lights in the valley below and spectacular sunsets can be viewed from this home. This 2,560 square foot home sits on a large corner lot allowing extra privacy. A welcoming gated courtyard brings you to the entrance of this fine home. This is a must see property that has been completely renovated. This home features new wood plank tile flooring, a striking stone gas log fireplace and new interior paint. There are no steps inside this homes interior. The kitchen boasts both KitchenAid and Sub-Zero appliances coupled with granite counter tops. Additional features include a sliding door to the kitchen patio for dining overlooking Pinnacle Peak.



The Master Bedroom Suite has been updated with travertine and granite to include a waterfall Jacuzzi tub. There are 2-closets, one of which features built in cabinetry for efficient storage. For your added convenience there is direct access to the pool from the Master Bedroom.



This fabulous split bedroom floor plan additionally features 2-large guest bedrooms featuring wood flooring and large closets.



Dual zone heating and air-conditioning with programmable (NEST) thermostats have been installed for efficiency, as well as a water softener. This home is fully equipped with the latest ADT Security Technology. A new washer and dryer coupled with a utility sink can be found within the laundry room. The garage features extensive custom cabinetry for storage and an epoxy finished floor.



An outdoor oasis awaits you behind the sliding doors that open to the Pebble Tec swimming pool coupled with stone waterfall. An outdoor kitchen coupled with a retractable awning while surrounded by professional landscaping make this an entertainers dream home.



This home is located in the exclusive community of Quail Ridge of Troon Village in north Scottsdale. This is around the corner from the Four Seasons Resort. Nearby amenities include golf and tennis clubs and easy access to shopping.