All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10975 E Turnberry Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10975 E Turnberry Rd
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:35 AM

10975 E Turnberry Rd

10975 East Turnberry Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10975 East Turnberry Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Breathtaking panoramic views of Pinnacle Peak Mountain, the City lights in the valley below and spectacular sunsets can be viewed from this home. This 2,560 square foot home sits on a large corner lot allowing extra privacy. A welcoming gated courtyard brings you to the entrance of this fine home. This is a must see property that has been completely renovated. This home features new wood plank tile flooring, a striking stone gas log fireplace and new interior paint. There are no steps inside this homes interior. The kitchen boasts both KitchenAid and Sub-Zero appliances coupled with granite counter tops. Additional features include a sliding door to the kitchen patio for dining overlooking Pinnacle Peak.

The Master Bedroom Suite has been updated with travertine and granite to include a waterfall Jacuzzi tub. There are 2-closets, one of which features built in cabinetry for efficient storage. For your added convenience there is direct access to the pool from the Master Bedroom.

This fabulous split bedroom floor plan additionally features 2-large guest bedrooms featuring wood flooring and large closets.

Dual zone heating and air-conditioning with programmable (NEST) thermostats have been installed for efficiency, as well as a water softener. This home is fully equipped with the latest ADT Security Technology. A new washer and dryer coupled with a utility sink can be found within the laundry room. The garage features extensive custom cabinetry for storage and an epoxy finished floor.

An outdoor oasis awaits you behind the sliding doors that open to the Pebble Tec swimming pool coupled with stone waterfall. An outdoor kitchen coupled with a retractable awning while surrounded by professional landscaping make this an entertainers dream home.

This home is located in the exclusive community of Quail Ridge of Troon Village in north Scottsdale. This is around the corner from the Four Seasons Resort. Nearby amenities include golf and tennis clubs and easy access to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10975 E Turnberry Rd have any available units?
10975 E Turnberry Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10975 E Turnberry Rd have?
Some of 10975 E Turnberry Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10975 E Turnberry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10975 E Turnberry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10975 E Turnberry Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10975 E Turnberry Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10975 E Turnberry Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10975 E Turnberry Rd offers parking.
Does 10975 E Turnberry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10975 E Turnberry Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10975 E Turnberry Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10975 E Turnberry Rd has a pool.
Does 10975 E Turnberry Rd have accessible units?
No, 10975 E Turnberry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10975 E Turnberry Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10975 E Turnberry Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College