Scottsdale, AZ
10951 E SALERO Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

10951 E SALERO Drive

10951 East Salero Drive · (480) 861-3332
Location

10951 East Salero Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4789 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
A wonderfully warm & inviting 3 bedroom, 4bath home set on a knoll w/gorgeous vistas from every window! A fabulous great room, bar room, downstairs game room with wonderful couch which could be slept on, family room and office; so many options for the perfect rental.Sleeps King, King, 2 singles, Nov-April $10,000/$5,000 1 wk minimum; May, Sept, Oct: $8000/$3700/$600; June-Aug: $6000/$3000/$450. Utility minimums will apply. Non DM residents or property owners, leases must be 30 days or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10951 E SALERO Drive have any available units?
10951 E SALERO Drive has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10951 E SALERO Drive have?
Some of 10951 E SALERO Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10951 E SALERO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10951 E SALERO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10951 E SALERO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10951 E SALERO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10951 E SALERO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10951 E SALERO Drive does offer parking.
Does 10951 E SALERO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10951 E SALERO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10951 E SALERO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10951 E SALERO Drive has a pool.
Does 10951 E SALERO Drive have accessible units?
No, 10951 E SALERO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10951 E SALERO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10951 E SALERO Drive has units with dishwashers.
