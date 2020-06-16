10951 E SALERO Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

A wonderfully warm & inviting 3 bedroom, 4bath home set on a knoll w/gorgeous vistas from every window! A fabulous great room, bar room, downstairs game room with wonderful couch which could be slept on, family room and office; so many options for the perfect rental.Sleeps King, King, 2 singles, Nov-April $10,000/$5,000 1 wk minimum; May, Sept, Oct: $8000/$3700/$600; June-Aug: $6000/$3000/$450. Utility minimums will apply. Non DM residents or property owners, leases must be 30 days or longer.