10917 East Hope Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:13 AM

10917 East Hope Drive

10917 East Hope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10917 East Hope Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Gorgeous 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home available for rent in Scottsdale! This amazing home is both open as well as spacious. This home features brand new Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, a fireplace to nestle up to during the cooler winter evenings, the interior has been freshly Painted in neutral tones & the kitchen features Granite countertops & Stainless Steel appliances. This Community features many amazing amenities such as a Swimming Pool, Whirlpool Spa, Sauna & Tennis Courts. This home is located nearby shopping, dining, book stores, hospitals, freeways & so much more!

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1986

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,630.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10917 East Hope Drive have any available units?
10917 East Hope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10917 East Hope Drive have?
Some of 10917 East Hope Drive's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10917 East Hope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10917 East Hope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10917 East Hope Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10917 East Hope Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10917 East Hope Drive offer parking?
No, 10917 East Hope Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10917 East Hope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10917 East Hope Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10917 East Hope Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10917 East Hope Drive has a pool.
Does 10917 East Hope Drive have accessible units?
No, 10917 East Hope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10917 East Hope Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10917 East Hope Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
