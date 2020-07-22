10917 East Hope Drive

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel pool tennis court hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Gorgeous 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home available for rent in Scottsdale! This amazing home is both open as well as spacious. This home features brand new Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, a fireplace to nestle up to during the cooler winter evenings, the interior has been freshly Painted in neutral tones & the kitchen features Granite countertops & Stainless Steel appliances. This Community features many amazing amenities such as a Swimming Pool, Whirlpool Spa, Sauna & Tennis Courts. This home is located nearby shopping, dining, book stores, hospitals, freeways & so much more!



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1986



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,630.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.