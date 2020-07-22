10917 East Hope Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home available for rent in Scottsdale! This amazing home is both open as well as spacious. This home features brand new Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, a fireplace to nestle up to during the cooler winter evenings, the interior has been freshly Painted in neutral tones & the kitchen features Granite countertops & Stainless Steel appliances. This Community features many amazing amenities such as a Swimming Pool, Whirlpool Spa, Sauna & Tennis Courts. This home is located nearby shopping, dining, book stores, hospitals, freeways & so much more!
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1986
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: $1,630.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.