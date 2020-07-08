10857 E SALT BUSH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome home! This beautiful McDowell Mountain Ranch home is ready for move in May 22nd. Gated Community with lots of amenities, walking paths, community pool and much more! Large open kitchen with center island solid surface countertops and all appliances. Opens to the dining area on one side and a family room with built-in entertainment center, fireplace and mountain/city light views. The front living room has an intimate feel and the double doors lead to the office/den. There is a very large master suite with a sitting area, W/I closet and large bathroom w/separate shower and tub. The backyard has an elevated area with an awesome city light view, below is a sitting area and pond with waterfall. No homes behind to obstruct your views!