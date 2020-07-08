All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10857 E SALT BUSH Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

10857 E SALT BUSH Drive

10857 East Salt Bush Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10857 East Salt Bush Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home! This beautiful McDowell Mountain Ranch home is ready for move in May 22nd. Gated Community with lots of amenities, walking paths, community pool and much more! Large open kitchen with center island solid surface countertops and all appliances. Opens to the dining area on one side and a family room with built-in entertainment center, fireplace and mountain/city light views. The front living room has an intimate feel and the double doors lead to the office/den. There is a very large master suite with a sitting area, W/I closet and large bathroom w/separate shower and tub. The backyard has an elevated area with an awesome city light view, below is a sitting area and pond with waterfall. No homes behind to obstruct your views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive have any available units?
10857 E SALT BUSH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive have?
Some of 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10857 E SALT BUSH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive offers parking.
Does 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive has a pool.
Does 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive have accessible units?
No, 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10857 E SALT BUSH Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College