Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10850 N 108TH Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

10850 N 108TH Place

10850 North 108th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10850 North 108th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful remodeled single level home w/open inviting floor plan, Newly installed carpet-tile-paint, in custom light gray tones T/O, All SS Kit appliances, ceiling fans in all BR's & great room, Open kitchen w/gorgeous quarts counter tops w/large breakfast bar, lots of kit cabinets w/role out shelving, peaceful block fenced backyard w/covered patio, fenced pool, lots of cool deck, no two story houses behind, wired for security service, 2 car garage w/lots of storage cabinets, 3 car driveway, mountain view, minutes to I-101 frwy, immediate move in ready, easy access to shopping on the Scottsdale corridor, Sprig training, West World, TPC Waste Mgmt, Mayo Clinic, Kierland, Fountain Hills, 3 Casinos, Taliesin, Hicking & Bicking trails, & schools. situated in a quiet serine neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10850 N 108TH Place have any available units?
10850 N 108TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10850 N 108TH Place have?
Some of 10850 N 108TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10850 N 108TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
10850 N 108TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10850 N 108TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 10850 N 108TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10850 N 108TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 10850 N 108TH Place does offer parking.
Does 10850 N 108TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10850 N 108TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10850 N 108TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 10850 N 108TH Place has a pool.
Does 10850 N 108TH Place have accessible units?
No, 10850 N 108TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10850 N 108TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10850 N 108TH Place has units with dishwashers.
