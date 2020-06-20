10850 N 108TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful remodeled single level home w/open inviting floor plan, Newly installed carpet-tile-paint, in custom light gray tones T/O, All SS Kit appliances, ceiling fans in all BR's & great room, Open kitchen w/gorgeous quarts counter tops w/large breakfast bar, lots of kit cabinets w/role out shelving, peaceful block fenced backyard w/covered patio, fenced pool, lots of cool deck, no two story houses behind, wired for security service, 2 car garage w/lots of storage cabinets, 3 car driveway, mountain view, minutes to I-101 frwy, immediate move in ready, easy access to shopping on the Scottsdale corridor, Sprig training, West World, TPC Waste Mgmt, Mayo Clinic, Kierland, Fountain Hills, 3 Casinos, Taliesin, Hicking & Bicking trails, & schools. situated in a quiet serine neighborhood.