10841 N 140TH Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10841 N 140TH Way

10841 North 140th Way · No Longer Available
Location

10841 North 140th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Paloma Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Fabulous Single Level with Breathtaking Mountain and city light views. Very private and Lush back yard that backs to the McDowell's preserve with view fence and complete with pebbletec pool & spa with waterfall. Open and bright North/South lot * Island kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace and builtin entertainment center * Large Master suite with sitting area and deluxe bath with separate tub/shower and double vanities. Front office could be utilized as 4th bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

