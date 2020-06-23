10841 N 140TH Way

10841 North 140th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Paloma Paseo
Fabulous Single Level with Breathtaking Mountain and city light views. Very private and Lush back yard that backs to the McDowell's preserve with view fence and complete with pebbletec pool & spa with waterfall. Open and bright North/South lot * Island kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace and builtin entertainment center * Large Master suite with sitting area and deluxe bath with separate tub/shower and double vanities. Front office could be utilized as 4th bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
