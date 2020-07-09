All apartments in Scottsdale
10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane

10767 East Caribbean Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10767 East Caribbean Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This beautiful home is not your typical rental! Save money every month thanks to the owned solar system that currently covers the owner's electric bill! The home was recently remodeled for the owner's personal use however, they ended up moving so now it's a tenant's dream home! Featuring Grey Twill granite counters with a leather finish, glass tile back splash and white cabinets in Kitchen and baths plus stainless steel Viking appliances and R/O system. There's easy to maintain slate and hard wood flooring throughout and custom paint colors . The master bathroom has a spa like feel with a large walk in shower, stand alone tub and new vanity plus a large walk in closet . Study could be used as a bedroom if needed. The energy efficient washer and dryer stay. Enjoy all the amenities... Cimarron Hills has to offer with a large fitness center, heated negative edge pool and spa, tennis courts and Guarded entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane have any available units?
10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane have?
Some of 10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane offers parking.
Does 10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane has a pool.
Does 10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane has units with dishwashers.

