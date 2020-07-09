10767 E CARIBBEAN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

This beautiful home is not your typical rental! Save money every month thanks to the owned solar system that currently covers the owner's electric bill! The home was recently remodeled for the owner's personal use however, they ended up moving so now it's a tenant's dream home! Featuring Grey Twill granite counters with a leather finish, glass tile back splash and white cabinets in Kitchen and baths plus stainless steel Viking appliances and R/O system. There's easy to maintain slate and hard wood flooring throughout and custom paint colors . The master bathroom has a spa like feel with a large walk in shower, stand alone tub and new vanity plus a large walk in closet . Study could be used as a bedroom if needed. The energy efficient washer and dryer stay. Enjoy all the amenities... Cimarron Hills has to offer with a large fitness center, heated negative edge pool and spa, tennis courts and Guarded entry.