10658 E FERNWOOD Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

In the community of Desert Mountain, sits this single-level home in the Desert Fairways village. Situated on the 6th green of the Apache golf course, this home brings great sunsets and mountain views. The split floor plan provides the master with a king bed; second bedroom also has a king bed; and third bedroom has a sofa sleeper. All three bedrooms have their bathrooms and half bath for guests. Large family room ideal for entertaining! Backyard provides an expansive covered patio, pool, fire pit, built in bbq and golf course views.