Scottsdale, AZ
10658 E FERNWOOD Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10658 E FERNWOOD Lane

10658 East Fernwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10658 East Fernwood Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
In the community of Desert Mountain, sits this single-level home in the Desert Fairways village. Situated on the 6th green of the Apache golf course, this home brings great sunsets and mountain views. The split floor plan provides the master with a king bed; second bedroom also has a king bed; and third bedroom has a sofa sleeper. All three bedrooms have their bathrooms and half bath for guests. Large family room ideal for entertaining! Backyard provides an expansive covered patio, pool, fire pit, built in bbq and golf course views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10658 E FERNWOOD Lane have any available units?
10658 E FERNWOOD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10658 E FERNWOOD Lane have?
Some of 10658 E FERNWOOD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10658 E FERNWOOD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10658 E FERNWOOD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10658 E FERNWOOD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10658 E FERNWOOD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10658 E FERNWOOD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10658 E FERNWOOD Lane offers parking.
Does 10658 E FERNWOOD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10658 E FERNWOOD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10658 E FERNWOOD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10658 E FERNWOOD Lane has a pool.
Does 10658 E FERNWOOD Lane have accessible units?
No, 10658 E FERNWOOD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10658 E FERNWOOD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10658 E FERNWOOD Lane has units with dishwashers.
