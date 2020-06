Amenities

Enjoy city lights, Pinnacle Peak and golf views from this spectacular desert contemporary home located in the private guard gated community of Desert Mountain. This expanded Juniper home overlooks the 5th fairway of the Apache Golf Course. All bedrooms feature en-suite baths-- two king bedrooms, one with two queen beds, and twin murphy bed in office. Generous covered patio and well-equipped kitchen for cooking and entertaining. Desert Mountain amenities are for members and members guest only. Three month minimum for winter season rentals. Non-DM members or property owners must rent for at least a month. Recent updates to most of the home.