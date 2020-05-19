10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded single family home on desirable corner lot in north Scottsdale's McDowell Mountain Ranch master planned community. Kitchen has gorgeous slab granitecounters with stainless steel appliances and undermount sink. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and pretty tile flooring in all the right places. New carpet has this home move in ready. Two car garage has built in cabinets for tons of storage. Playpool with water feature is yours to enjoy. Walk to community center and park. Close to shopping, restaurants, 101 fwy. Welcome Home!