All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:44 AM

10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive

10534 East Star of the Desert Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10534 East Star of the Desert Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully upgraded single family home on desirable corner lot in north Scottsdale's McDowell Mountain Ranch master planned community. Kitchen has gorgeous slab granitecounters with stainless steel appliances and undermount sink. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and pretty tile flooring in all the right places. New carpet has this home move in ready. Two car garage has built in cabinets for tons of storage. Playpool with water feature is yours to enjoy. Walk to community center and park. Close to shopping, restaurants, 101 fwy. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive have any available units?
10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive have?
Some of 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive offers parking.
Does 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive has a pool.
Does 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive have accessible units?
No, 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10534 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College