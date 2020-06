Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

NO HOA!! Very Nice 4 bed, 3 bath. RV gate with detached workshop in rear. Private pool. Updated kitchen and baths. New carpet. Owner/Agent. Not on lockbox. Call for private viewings. Access can be available usually within 30 mins or less. That's right - No pictures! You just need to come see this gem! NO Cats! Great location. This one won't last!